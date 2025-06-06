Accused in Collegiate pupil’s murder to hear bail judgment next week
While the state contends that the murders of a Collegiate pupil and her mother were part of a premeditated hit related to the Nelson Mandela Bay taxi industry, murder accused Nceba Maji denies the allegations and claims the prosecution’s case will not hold water.
Despite the police allegedly finding the blood and shoe of one of his co-accused, as well as an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, at his home in Greenshields Park, the 44-year-old taxi operator denied any involvement in criminal activity and the murders...
