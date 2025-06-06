News

Dehorning rhinos results in big drop in poaching, study finds

Outcome of project led by NMU researcher published in international journal Science

By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2025

An international study led by a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) researcher, published in the international journal Science, found that dehorning rhinos resulted in a drastic reduction in poaching at a fraction of the cost of other protection measures.

The study, published on Thursday, is titled “Dehorning reduces rhino poaching”, and is based on the analysis of data across 11 reserves in the Greater Kruger region of SA between 2017 and 2023...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inside the Future: A Conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176
SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ...

Most Read