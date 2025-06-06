Dehorning rhinos results in big drop in poaching, study finds
Outcome of project led by NMU researcher published in international journal Science
An international study led by a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) researcher, published in the international journal Science, found that dehorning rhinos resulted in a drastic reduction in poaching at a fraction of the cost of other protection measures.
The study, published on Thursday, is titled “Dehorning reduces rhino poaching”, and is based on the analysis of data across 11 reserves in the Greater Kruger region of SA between 2017 and 2023...
