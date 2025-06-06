Fort Calata’s son slams ANC government’s betrayal
Lukhanyo breaks down as he describes 40-year struggle to get justice for bereaved families of Cradock Four
The son of Cradock Four member Fort Calata broke down in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday as he described his anguish at not only having to grow up without his father, but also how the families of the murdered men had been discarded by the new ANC-led government.
Testifying during the inquest on Thursday, Lukhanyo Calata said as a child growing up in the Cradock township of Lingelihle, other children used to call him and his sister “the son and daughter of a leader”...
