IN PICS | Presley Chweneyagae memorial service in Pretoria

By TIMESLIVE - 06 June 2025

A memorial for late actor Presley Chweneyagae was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday.

The 40-year-old died on May 27 from natural causes.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at Akasia Community Hall.

