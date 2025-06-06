News

Men implicated in North End Lake horror denied bail

By Herald Reporter - 06 June 2025
Five men accused of a series of crimes which took place at the North End Lake in 2024 have been denied bail
The state successfully opposed bail for five men accused of a series of violent crimes committed in Gqeberha in October 2024.

The charges include robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape.

The accused — aged between 18 and 35 — were arrested between October and December 2024.

The charges stem from a brutal incident near North End Lake, in Milner Avenue, on Saturday October 12, during which a man was fatally stabbed, another severely injured, and two women were kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

District court prosecutor Asavela Dweba strongly opposed the five accused’s bail applications, citing the severity and violent nature of the crimes, that they were believed to be a flight risk, the danger posed to the community, and the trauma endured by the surviving victims.

She also warned of the potential for witness intimidation and interference with the investigation.

The court ruled in favour of the state, stating that the accused had failed to provide compelling personal circumstances to justify their release.

It also acknowledged the strength of the case against them.

Some of the accused also had various previous convictions or pending cases.

The case was postponed to August 14 for further investigation.

