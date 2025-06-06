Motion on clamping down on errant scrap dealers sparks mixed reaction
A motion aimed at curbing municipal infrastructure theft and preventing second-hand scrapyard dealers from purchasing stolen materials sparked division in the Nelson Mandela Bay council on Thursday.
Electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi told the council that the issue was already being addressed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.