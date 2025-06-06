News

Repair work on De Mist Canal to finally begin, a year on

By Nomazima Nkosi - 06 June 2025

A year after flooding hit Nelson Mandela Bay, no work has been done to repair the destroyed De Mist Canal.

However, acting city manager Ted Pillay said appointment letters had been signed and work was expected to begin soon...

