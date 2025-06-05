The sangoma who was arrested in connection with the premeditated murder of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba has made an about-turn and wants to apply for bail.
Sebokoana Khoanyana, 50, made a brief appearance on Thursday and his matter was postponed to June 25 for a formal bail application.
Khoanyana appeared alongside Kutlwano's mother, Keneiwe Shalaba, 33, who is accused of lying about her son's disappearance in November 2024.
Shalaba is also facing charges of premeditated murder.
Khoanyana had initially requested that an attorney be made available so that he could plead guilty but was advised by the court that it was not the right time to plead.
His lawyer, Gladmore Nyamande, said his client had a previous conviction of assault in 2019, which he believes was withdrawn.
He was also convicted of possession of dagga but got a suspended sentence.
Speaking to reporters shortly after the matter was postponed, Nyamande said: “On his first appearance, he was not aware of his legal rights when he told the court that he wanted to plead guilty.
“According to his rights, the first thing he needs to do is to apply for bail and this matter will go further than the magistrate's court. We are not at the stage [of the trial] for him to plead guilty. He is flip-flopping; we don't know. When we come back, he might say he wants to abandon bail.
“On the day [of his first appearance] he just thought that by appearing and saying he wanted to plead, then the whole matter would be finished,” he said.
Sangoma implicated in toddler's murder makes U-turn on bail
Lawyer says he wasn't aware of his rights when he wanted to plead guilty
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Khoanyana was arrested last Thursday after he led the police to a shallow grave at Waterpan Road in Bekkersdal, where the remains of a toddler believed to be Kutlwano were exhumed.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the investigation revealed that on November 10 2024, Shalaba took the child to the sangoma and requested him to kill her child because she was not happy with the gender of the baby and was tired of hiding it from her family that the child was a girl.
“The mother then allegedly fed the baby poison and after the baby died, it is alleged that the two took the child and buried her in a shallow grave in Waterpan.”
Shalaba was denied bail in February.
She told police that Kutlwano was strapped to her back when he was snatched from her. However, she was arrested a few days later.
