Woman is held for ‘beating toddler with a bottle’

A Nelson Mandela Bay woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her three-year-old child with a bottle.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Motherwell police attended to a complaint in the Shukushukuma area at about 6.30pm on Thursday.
“On arrival they were informed by a witness that while passing a house, he noticed the female suspect assaulting her three-year-old son with an empty bottle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The witness entered the house to intervene and managed to stop the woman and alerted the police.
“The boy was taken to hospital by family and had visible injuries to his head and face.
“The female suspect was arrested on charges of attempted murder and child abuse.”
Janse van Rensburg said the 35-year-old woman would appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday.
The matter is being investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
