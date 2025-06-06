The Skukuza regional court has granted a confiscation order in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in Mpumalanga against two convicted former field rangers who killed two rhinos in December 2018.
“The order, made on Thursday, compels Lucky Mkanzi and Nzima Joel Sihlangu to pay R836,600, plus 11% interest accruing from the date of the poaching of two rhinos,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
The court further directed that R41,820 being held in the SAPS Absa suspense bank account be paid to SANParks to support anti-rhino poaching efforts.
Mkanzi and Sihlangu were each sentenced to 20 years' direct imprisonment last year for offences committed between December 25 and 30 2018 in the Skukuza section of the Kruger National Park.
At the time of the offences, both were on day shift and had no authorisation to work during the night.
During their trial, the prosecution presented evidence showing that the vehicle used in the poaching incident was stationary at the location where the rhinos were killed. Their supervisor testified that neither of the accused had permission to be on night duty.
A tracking expert confirmed the movements of the vehicle, placing them at the crime scene, and a police officer testified about a raid on Sihlangu’s residence where cash from the sale of rhino horns was found. Both accused were convicted of conspiracy to commit an offence and the illegal killing of two rhinos.
“The AFU plays a vital role in ensuring that criminals do not benefit from their unlawful actions. Through the AFU, the NPA continues to reinforce accountability, uphold the rule of law, and demonstrate that crime has serious financial and legal consequences,” Nyuswa said.
TimesLIVE
AFU obtains confiscation order against ex-rangers who killed two rhinos
Image: NPA Communications
The Skukuza regional court has granted a confiscation order in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in Mpumalanga against two convicted former field rangers who killed two rhinos in December 2018.
“The order, made on Thursday, compels Lucky Mkanzi and Nzima Joel Sihlangu to pay R836,600, plus 11% interest accruing from the date of the poaching of two rhinos,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
The court further directed that R41,820 being held in the SAPS Absa suspense bank account be paid to SANParks to support anti-rhino poaching efforts.
Mkanzi and Sihlangu were each sentenced to 20 years' direct imprisonment last year for offences committed between December 25 and 30 2018 in the Skukuza section of the Kruger National Park.
At the time of the offences, both were on day shift and had no authorisation to work during the night.
During their trial, the prosecution presented evidence showing that the vehicle used in the poaching incident was stationary at the location where the rhinos were killed. Their supervisor testified that neither of the accused had permission to be on night duty.
A tracking expert confirmed the movements of the vehicle, placing them at the crime scene, and a police officer testified about a raid on Sihlangu’s residence where cash from the sale of rhino horns was found. Both accused were convicted of conspiracy to commit an offence and the illegal killing of two rhinos.
“The AFU plays a vital role in ensuring that criminals do not benefit from their unlawful actions. Through the AFU, the NPA continues to reinforce accountability, uphold the rule of law, and demonstrate that crime has serious financial and legal consequences,” Nyuswa said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News