News

WATCH LIVE | The funeral service for Presley Chweneyagae

By TimesLIVE - 07 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae is being held at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria on Saturday

The 40-year-old award-winning actor died on May 27 from natural causes after experiencing sudden respiratory challenges.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Presley Chweneyagae 'Cobrizi' funeral service
'Tsotsi' co-stars, filmmakers and friends pay tribute to Presley Chweneyage

Most Read