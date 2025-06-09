News

City has regressed since Odendaal’s removal — Steenhuisen

DA launches Bay mayoral campaign with cleanup events in northern areas

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 June 2025

The decline of governance in Nelson Mandela Bay is not a coincidence.

This is according to DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, who wants a second chance as mayor...

