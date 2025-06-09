City has regressed since Odendaal’s removal — Steenhuisen
DA launches Bay mayoral campaign with cleanup events in northern areas
The decline of governance in Nelson Mandela Bay is not a coincidence.
This is according to DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, who wants a second chance as mayor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.