Kasi Bioscope rolls into heart of Nelson Mandela Bay
This winter, the magic of cinema is coming straight to the people as Kasi Bioscope rolls into the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Community halls and school venues across the region are being transformed into lively cinema experiences, complete with a big screen, immersive surround sound, the smell of boerewors and vetkoek in the air and DJ sets to keep the vibe alive between screenings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.