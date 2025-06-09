News

Kuyga man arrested after girlfriend’s body found

By Herald Reporter - 09 June 2025
A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Kuyga
A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Kuyga.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police had responded to a complaint of domestic violence at a house in Nzotoyi Street at about 9.20am.

She said a member of the community had led the police to a room, where the body of the 37-year-old woman was found with serious injuries to her head.

“While members were busy on the scene, the suspect came back and was pointed out by the community. He was then arrested.

