Metro plans huge debt write-offs
Two property companies in arrears with their municipal bills set to benefit by more than R120m in total — if council approves proposal
With a debtors book totalling R18bn, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to write off R88m of Africorp’s R176m municipal bill and R32.5m of Precision Properties’ R65m account.
In other cases, such as with the Coega Development Corporation, settlement offers are being discussed...
