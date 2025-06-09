News

Metro plans huge debt write-offs

Two property companies in arrears with their municipal bills set to benefit by more than R120m in total — if council approves proposal

Premium
By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 09 June 2025

With a debtors book totalling R18bn, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to write off R88m of Africorp’s R176m municipal bill and R32.5m of Precision Properties’ R65m account.

In other cases, such as with the Coega Development Corporation, settlement offers are being discussed...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...
Presley Chweneyagae 'Cobrizi' funeral service

Most Read