News Editors Choice

MK’s Lt-Gen Romano, who helped unify SA defence force, dies at age of 85

By TimesLIVE - 09 June 2025
Lt-Gen Gilbert Ramano was a former chief of the SA army and played a pivotal role in the integration of former liberation armies into the formation of the new SA National Defence Force in 1994.
Lt-Gen Gilbert Ramano was a former chief of the SA army and played a pivotal role in the integration of former liberation armies into the formation of the new SA National Defence Force in 1994.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The defence department has confirmed the passing of retired Lt-Gen Gilbert Ramano at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on Sunday. He was 85 years old.

Ramano was a former member of the ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe armed wing who became a military commander and diplomat in the post-apartheid administration.

"He was a former chief of the SA army and played a pivotal role in the integration of former liberation armies into the formation of the new SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in 1994," said department spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.

"His leadership during the critical transition period helped lay the foundation for a unified and professional defence force in a democratic SA. Throughout his career, Lt-Gen Ramano contributed immensely to the transformation and modernisation of the SANDF, and later served his country with equal dedication in the diplomatic service. His legacy is one of patriotism, courage and unwavering commitment to building a peaceful and democratic nation."

Details regarding the official memorial and funeral service are yet to be finalised.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Riot police and anti-ICE protesters square off in LA | REUTERS
Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...

Most Read