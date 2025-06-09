Motherwell flyweights look to dominate EFC
Live-wire fighters staking their claim in world of mixed martial arts
Two men from Motherwell are making a name for themselves in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) — and they hope their achievements will inspire the children in their neighbourhood to strive for a better life.
“We are just two kids from Motherwell chasing our dreams,” 25-year-old Sisa Jungula said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.