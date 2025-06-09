A decomposed body buried in a shallow grave was dug up in the bushes in Forest Hill on Monday morning.
Gqeberha police said they were investigating a case of murder.
Police were first called out on Sunday night to the scene in Forest Hill Drive after a tip-off, but could not find anything in the dark, spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
She said when detectives returned the next morning, they uncovered the shallow grave and the decomposed body.
“The victim’s identity, gender and cause of death are still unknown,” she said.
“We are treating this as a murder and appeal to anyone with information to contact us.”
Call detective Sergeant Ridwaan Baatjies on 073-130-3018, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or use the MySAPS App.
All tip-offs will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Police launch murder probe after body found buried in Forest Hill
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
