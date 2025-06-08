Police sergeant arrested in connection with kidnapping of Free State school pupil

Free State police have made a breakthrough in the case of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi who was allegedly kidnapped by two men posing as police officers on Thursday.
According to the police, a 42-year-old police sergeant has been arrested and detained in Bloemfontein in connection with the kidnapping.
He is expected to appear in court soon.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said the investigation has now entered a crucial phase.
“The involvement of any SAPS member in criminal acts will not be tolerated. Culprits will be held accountable — even if they are within our own ranks,” said Motswenyane.
According to a TimesLIVE report, the complainant, Daniel Malebatso, allegedly arrived at Martie du Plessis Special School in Fichardt Park as usual to fetch Baukudi, a grade 11 pupil at the school.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the two left the school premises with Baukudi driving the Suzuki Ertiga.
While driving on Vereeniging Drive in Ehrlich Park, Malebatso alleged they heard a siren sound from behind and were pulled over by occupants in a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab.
Covane said inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown men, one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit.
The suspects' bakkie was allegedly fitted with blue lights on the grill and what appeared to be a police radio inside.
Covane said the suspect wearing a police uniform told Malebatso the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving was suspected of delivering drugs.
The suspects then allegedly separated Baukudi and Malebatso and instructed Malebatso to drive his vehicle in front while they followed to the Park Road police station.
“The two vehicles turned back and drove in a westerly direction on Vereeniging Drive. Malebatso alleged a truck moved in between the two vehicles and he did not see the Hilux again. He said one suspect was speaking Sesotho fluently and mentioned the name 'Thipe'. Cellphones belonging to Baukudi and Malebatso were found under a bridge on Ferreira Road.”
Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.
TimesLIVE
Police sergeant arrested in connection with kidnapping of Free State school pupil
Reporter
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Free State police have made a breakthrough in the case of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi who was allegedly kidnapped by two men posing as police officers on Thursday.
According to the police, a 42-year-old police sergeant has been arrested and detained in Bloemfontein in connection with the kidnapping.
He is expected to appear in court soon.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said the investigation has now entered a crucial phase.
“The involvement of any SAPS member in criminal acts will not be tolerated. Culprits will be held accountable — even if they are within our own ranks,” said Motswenyane.
According to a TimesLIVE report, the complainant, Daniel Malebatso, allegedly arrived at Martie du Plessis Special School in Fichardt Park as usual to fetch Baukudi, a grade 11 pupil at the school.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the two left the school premises with Baukudi driving the Suzuki Ertiga.
While driving on Vereeniging Drive in Ehrlich Park, Malebatso alleged they heard a siren sound from behind and were pulled over by occupants in a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab.
Covane said inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown men, one wearing a police uniform and the other a blue tracksuit.
The suspects' bakkie was allegedly fitted with blue lights on the grill and what appeared to be a police radio inside.
Covane said the suspect wearing a police uniform told Malebatso the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving was suspected of delivering drugs.
The suspects then allegedly separated Baukudi and Malebatso and instructed Malebatso to drive his vehicle in front while they followed to the Park Road police station.
“The two vehicles turned back and drove in a westerly direction on Vereeniging Drive. Malebatso alleged a truck moved in between the two vehicles and he did not see the Hilux again. He said one suspect was speaking Sesotho fluently and mentioned the name 'Thipe'. Cellphones belonging to Baukudi and Malebatso were found under a bridge on Ferreira Road.”
Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News