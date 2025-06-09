KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma has offered condolences to the families on receipt of information that a missing light aircraft has been found with all aboard deceased.
A search was initiated after the aircraft, which departed Virginia Airport on Sunday afternoon, did not reach its destination. It was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
The Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Monday confirmed the aeroplane had been found and the three people on board had died.
The investigation will be handed over to the police’s accident and incident investigation division and the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
A student pilot was among those who died, the MEC said.
TimesLIVE
Student pilot, two others die in light aircraft crash in KZN
Image: KwaZulu-Natal department of transport
TimesLIVE
