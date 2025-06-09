News

WATCH | Arts and culture minister briefs media on repatriation of anti-apartheid stalwarts

09 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is on Monday briefing the media on the repatriation of exiled anti-apartheid stalwarts.

Most Read