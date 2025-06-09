Woman accused of stealing babies could face attempted murder charges
Both infants were born prematurely and required special medical treatment, court told
A Gqeberha woman, accused of kidnapping two babies from Dora Nginza Hospital, could now be charged with two counts of attempted murder.
This, after the state indicated that they were awaiting a doctor’s report regarding the health of the babies the woman allegedly stole, the medical care they had required after birth, and the conditions at the house where she allegedly kept them before her arrest in May ...
