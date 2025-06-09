News

Woman accused of stealing babies could face attempted murder charges

Both infants were born prematurely and required special medical treatment, court told

Premium
09 June 2025
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A Gqeberha woman, accused of kidnapping two babies from Dora Nginza Hospital, could now be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

This, after the state indicated that they were awaiting a doctor’s report regarding the health of the babies the woman allegedly stole, the medical care they had required after birth, and the conditions at the house where she allegedly kept them before her arrest in May ...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...
Presley Chweneyagae 'Cobrizi' funeral service

Most Read