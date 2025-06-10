While above-normal rainfall is anticipated during midwinter for the southwestern parts of the country and eastern coastal areas, the rest of the country is expected to receive below-normal rainfall.
According to the SA Weather Service seasonal outlook, below-normal rainfall is also expected during late winter and early spring, with only the eastern coastal areas due to receive above-normal rainfall.
Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal, except for parts of the southern coastal areas.
Due to the forecast, the agriculture department has advised winter crop farmers to wait for sufficient moisture before planting and stay within the normal planting window. Even in areas where above normal rainfall is anticipated, “not all areas might receive the anticipated above normal rainfall that is well distributed and caution should be exercised”.
As winter progresses, the veld will dry out in many areas, the department said.
Below-normal rainfall forecast for late winter, spring: farmers urged to prepare
“Livestock farmers are advised to reduce stock in areas where there is overstocking to be in balance with available grazing and to rotate camps. Livestock should also be provided with additional feed and relevant licks. Enough water points should be provided for livestock on the farm and shelter during bad weather and frigid conditions.”
Dry veld also raises the fire risk, prompting the department to urge landowners to create and maintain fire belts.
The advisory note comes as the country is in the grip of a cold spell with localised flooding and snowfalls.
Intermittent frontal systems are likely to continue occurring in winter, the department said.
“Farmers are urged to be on the lookout for extreme daily weather warnings such as extremely cold conditions and heavy rainfall, especially in the winter rainfall areas, and favourable conditions for veld fires, and implement strategies provided in the early warning information issued.”
