Former George police colleagues face corruption charges

Two former police colleagues will appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of corruption.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the two, aged 39 and 44, were arrested on Tuesday morning by the Hawks’ George-based Serious Corruption Investigation team.
“It was reported that a detective constable at the Thembalethu [police station[ in George, who recently resigned, was investigating a case of an alleged assault.
“He allegedly told the suspects to apologise to the complainant and pay an amount of R2,500 to make the case disappear.”
However, after the suspects alleged paid the money to the detective, he failed to hand it over to the complainant.
Vukubi said thereafter the other police officer, who was also stationed at the Thembalethu police station, became aware of the complaint laid against his colleague with regard to the assault case.
“The detective allegedly intimidated and improperly persuaded the complainant to influence her testimony against his colleague, who is an ex-detective.”
Western Cape Hawks provincial head Major-General Makgato welcomed the arrest of the two suspects.
Less than a week ago, the same Hawks unit arrested a Knysna municipal employee after an early morning raid at the municipal building.
The 41-year-old general assistant was arrested on Wednesday last week for allegedly selling municipal jobs.
At the time, Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the man allegedly received R37,500 between September 2019 and November 2021 from two members of the public in exchange for employment at the Knysna municipality.
“The first victim paid an amount of R30,000 and the second one paid R7,500.
“The victims through the suspect’s [alleged] criminal activity suffered a loss in the amount of R37,500 and did not receive employment as promised,” Zinzi said at the time.
