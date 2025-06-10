Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Maphazi dies

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nondumiso Maphazi has died.
Maphazi, who was the Bay's mayor between 2006 and 2009, died at a hospital in Johannesburg on Monday after a short illness.
This was confirmed by ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi.
Ngqondi said in a statement on Tuesday the ANC was saddened by Maphazi's death.
He said Maphazi played an important role in the quest towards a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous SA in her various capacities such as being a dedicated educator, community builder and advocate for women's rights.
“She was elected as ANC Women's League Regional Chairperson in Nelson Mandela Region and also later got elected to the ANC Nelson Mandela Regional Executive Committee( REC).
“Her capabilities were affirmed by the ANC when she was deployed as a PR councillor in Nelson Mandela municipality in the year 2000 wherein she served in many roles.”
Ngqondi said Maphazi would be remembered for her unrelenting commitment to the fight against gender-based violence and her resolute belief in the ANC.
“She also had a resolute belief in the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) as a reliable tool in the hands of our people to effect fundamental and far-reaching transformation in the struggle for the total liberation and emancipation of women in SA.
“Her commitment to the fight against GBV and femicide was extraordinary . At the time of her passing, she was the ANCWL PEC member in the Eastern Cape.
“The ANC sends its sincere condolences to comrade Nondumiso Maphazi's family and friends .
“It is our hope that they can find some solace during this very difficult time in the knowledge that their loss is shared by us, the comrades and friends she worked tirelessly with her in the ANCWL and the congress movement,” wrote Ngqondi.
Nelson Mandela Bay metro council speaker and ANC member Eugene Johnson said she served with Maphazi in different structures of the ANC, including in the women's league provincial executive committee (PEC).
“She was an inspiration to many of us women in the organisation as she has held some of the most prestigious and influential roles,” Johnson said.
“We looked up to her because she was a humble and incorruptible servant of the movement. She defended women and was a freedom fighter.
“She cared for the poor, hence she established her NGO which focused on human settlements and social cohesion in general.”
After she stepped down as mayor, Maphazi served as an adviser in then Eastern Cape premier Noxolo Kiviet's office.
Maphazi was appointed was appointed acting chair of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in 2012 until 2017.
In October 2022, she was appointed SA Tourism Board Chairperson . She also served as Chairperson of the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA).
She also served as a commissioner for the commission on gender equality and served as a board member of uButyebi Trust until 2019.
In 2022, she was appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism board — a position she held for about a year.
She was the founder and executive director of the Zusilwele Thina NGO that fights violence against women and children.
Maphazi held a PhD in public administration from the Nelson Mandela University.
The Herald
The Herald
