Fraud-accused advocate appears in court
A Gqeberha advocate and former acting judge appeared on the opposite side of the courtroom to which she has become accustomed when she once again took to the dock in her fraud and money laundering case.
Advocate Siphokazi Cubungu is charged alongside the former legal secretary in the State Attorney’s office, Dumisani Zwane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.