Frustrated attorney walks out during Evans’ bail hearing
Roelofse at odds with prosecution and magistrate over line of questioning
Tensions rose during the drawn-out bail hearing of murder accused Rob Evans on Tuesday, when defence attorney Paul Roelofse fiercely walked out of court in frustration after being blocked from asking key questions.
Roelofse had clashed with the prosecution and the magistrate over his line of questioning during the cross-examination of investigating officer Warrant Officer Xolile Kato...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.