Knysna township residents picking up the pieces after flooding
Knysna residents from Khayalethu, Dam Se Bos and Nekkies informal settlements were left mopping up after a torrential downpour at the weekend flooded their homes and damaged their possessions.
Knysna community activist Thembinkosi Khuse said the incident came after a decade of complaints from residents to the Knysna municipality about the prevalence of flooding in the affected areas. ..
