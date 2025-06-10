News

Motherwell woman off to exhibit jazz photographs in London

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 10 June 2025

As the old saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words and Gqeberha’s Vuyo Giba will soon tell her artistic tale in the UK.

She was selected as one of six of the world’s top female jazz photographers to exhibit their work with Women in Jazz Media...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Gayton Mckenzie hold a press briefing on Sport, Arts and Culture
Riot police and anti-ICE protesters square off in LA | REUTERS

Most Read