Motorists cautioned as rain and snow cause chaos on Eastern Cape roads
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Traffic officials have warned motorists in Nelson Mandela Bay and across the Eastern Cape to be cautious when driving due to the adverse weather conditions that have hit the province.
While the Bay has been pelted with heavy rain since Monday, causing localised flooding, several mountain passes in other parts of the province have been closed due to snow and icy conditions.
Nelson Mandela Bay traffic officials have advised motorists to be cautious along the following roads, or to avoid them where possible:
