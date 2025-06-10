News

Mystery surrounds drowning tragedy

Unidentified hero saves two children but another boy, 5, dies in Khayamnandi chaos

By Faith Mtwana - 10 June 2025

Amid the chaos and fear of a drowning incident, two Despatch families never got the chance to thank the man who risked his own life to save their children.

Sadly, as the dramatic events unfolded at the weekend, the ultimate tragedy struck for another family, which is mourning the loss of a five-year-old boy...

