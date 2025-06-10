POLL | Should NSFAS stop funding institutions that fail to account for student money?

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane says universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges owe the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) R11.94bn for the 2017 to 2023 academic period. Universities account for R10.46bn of the debt, while TVETs owe R1.48bn.
The amounts are still being reconciled, with institutions expected to sign agreements on assets and liabilities related to student accounts. NSFAS is preparing reconciliations for 2024.
This comes amid ongoing challenges with NSFAS funding and student accommodation, highlighted by recent protests at the Northern Cape Urban TVET College over delayed allowances.
The DA has urged NSFAS to use recovered funds to ensure students receive allowances on time and to prevent midyear defunding, which forces students to abandon their studies or face hardship.
