Revolving door of acting city managers flagged in municipal audit failures
The revolving door of acting city managers in municipalities is one of the leading causes of delayed implementation of the auditor-general’s recommendations on material irregularities.
The 2023/2024 financial statements revealed 446 material irregularities related to compliance breaches and suspected fraud across municipalities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.