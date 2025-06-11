Court hears how murder accused inquired about getting a gun
The sister of Mboneleli Msila — a Plettenberg Bay man accused of murder — told the Knysna High Court yesterday that her brother allegedly had sought her son’s assistance to source a firearm before the killing of his adopted daughter.
Msila, 56, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill Nosipo Mfana in April 2022 so that he could pocket a R200,000 payout from a life insurance policy...
