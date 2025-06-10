Rescue operations are under way in Mthatha and surrounding areas as severe flooding continues to affect communities across the Eastern Cape. Emergency teams have been deployed from Gqeberha, East London and the Chris Hani District to support local responders already working in the area.
In the Slovo neighbourhood of Mthatha, residents were trapped on rooftops and in floodwaters from the early hours of the morning. While many have been rescued, helicopter crews are continuing efforts to reach those still stranded in trees.
The Eastern Cape department of health is co-ordinating closely with provincial disaster management teams and the defence force to provide additional resources. According to a spokesperson for the department, the scale of the response reflects the urgency of the situation, which has led to one confirmed fatality in Slovopark in Mthatha.
Among the rescue efforts was an incident involving a school principal from Mqanduli, who was saved by local residents after his car was swept into a river. Emergency services began receiving calls as early as 4am and operations are continuing with the support of the police, municipal disaster teams, and the provincial disaster management centre.
The flooding follows a Level 6 weather warning issued as parts of the province experienced strong winds, heavy rainfall, and snowfall over the past 24 hours. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has activated its disaster response unit in response to what it described as “havoc across the Eastern Cape”.
The Amathole district disaster management team, the Mnquma local municipality and local community leaders have requested urgent assistance as flooding affects entire communities. In Butterworth and surrounding areas, localised flooding has caused extensive damage, with community halls opened to accommodate displaced families.
Daily Dispatch
Flooding crisis in Eastern Cape prompts emergency response
Mthatha residents trapped on rooftops from early morning
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Daily Dispatch
