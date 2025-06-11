With each stride, swim and cycle, the partnership between Isuzu and Ironman4theKidz continues to build athletic endurance and stronger, more resilient communities.
The Herald
Isuzu Foundation reaffirms community upliftment commitment with R278,000 donation
Image: SUPPLIED
With each stride, swim and cycle, the partnership between Isuzu and Ironman4theKidz continues to build athletic endurance and stronger, more resilient communities.
The Isuzu Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting SA communities with a donation of R278,250 — matching the funds raised through the entry fees of athletes who participated in the 2025 Ironman 70.3 Durban.
The contribution forms part of a broader effort to support the Ironman4theKidz Charity Trust, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with an ambitious R5m fundraising goal.
Proceeds from the Durban leg of the prestigious triathlon series will benefit child-focused organisations such as Operation Bobbi Bear, Likhon’ithemba and the Durban Child and Youth Care Centre, each playing a vital role in supporting vulnerable children in the region.
Isuzu Motors SA department executive for business enablement Alastair Hodgson highlighted the broader mission of the initiative.
“Through this partnership, we have not only raised funds but built lasting relationships with organisations doing crucial work.
“Our role is to help create a safer, more hopeful future for the children of this region,” he said.
The donation is part of an ongoing collaboration between Isuzu Motors SA and its dealer network, which jointly operate under the Isuzu Foundation.
The foundation channels proceeds from the sale of every Isuzu vehicle towards community upliftment initiatives, particularly those focused on education, wellness and social development.
The latest handover follows successful fundraising drives at previous events, including the Isuzu Ironman African Championship and Ironman 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay, where almost R350,000 was raised.
Since aligning with the Ironman4theKidz initiative in June 2022, the Isuzu Foundation has donated more than R1.6m to registered nonprofits across SA in areas that host Ironman triathlon events.
Isuzu Foundation chair Marvan van Zyl said it remained steadfast in its purpose.
“We are proud to continue championing causes that strengthen communities and protect the most vulnerable among us.
“This year’s efforts reaffirm our long-term commitment to driving change in our communities.”
The Herald
