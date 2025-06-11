A man accused of gunning down a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil and her mother has been denied bail.
The Herald
Man accused of killing Collegiate pupil and mom denied bail
Image: SUPPLIED
A man accused of gunning down a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil and her mother has been denied bail.
Nceba Maji, 44, is accused of murdering Hailie-Jade Coboza, 19, and her mother, Lusanda, 40, at their Walmer township home in May.
Maji, fingered as the alleged mastermind behind the double killing, was the only accused to proceed with a formal bail application.
He was arrested alongside Sibulele Mzilikazi, 28, and Siyabonga Ntswahlana, 35. Both abandoned their bids for bail.
Appearing alone in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Maji appeared dejected as magistrate Ralton Basterman ruled that he had failed to discharge the onus placed on him to prove his release on bail was in the interest of justice.
Basterman said further that the alibi he had placed before court was never corroborated — and that he had been evasive during cross-examination.
The court found further that Maji knew the witnesses and would potentially try to influence them.
Maji will return to court on July 30 when he is expected to appear alongside his co-accused.
The Herald
