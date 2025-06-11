Metro seeking ways to help NPOs deal with crippling electricity debts
Psychiatric care centre among those facing bleak future with no power
Nelson Mandela Bay budget and treasury head Khanya Ngqisha wants to convene a meeting with all nonprofit organisations owing huge amounts to see how they can be assisted.
This comes on the back of criticism the municipality has faced on how it has cut off electricity supply to some organisations housing some of the city’s most vulnerable residents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.