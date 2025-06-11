Japan's Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5-million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date.
Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company’s fastest-selling console
Image: Issei Kato/Reuters
Japan's Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5-million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date.
Last month, the Kyoto-based company forecast Switch 2 sales would reach 15-million during the financial year ending next March.
"Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go," Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser said.
Nintendo has sold 152-million Switch devices since it was launched in 2017, creating a games juggernaut with titles including The Legend of Zelda and Covid-19 pandemic breakout hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The more powerful second-generation version, which went on sale on June 5, bears many similarities with its predecessor but offers a larger screen and improved graphics. It is sold with titles including Mario Kart World.
