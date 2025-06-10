Ramaphosa names 31 'eminent people' to champion national dialogue
National convention on August 15 will set the agenda
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be calling a national convention on August 15, which will set the agenda for the national dialogue.
Ramaphosa also announced the appointment of an eminent persons group of 31 people, who he said will guide and champion the national dialogue and act as the guarantors of an inclusive, constructive and credible process.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the national convention will represent the diversity of the South African nation and will be a representative gathering, bringing together government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others.
“Through their various political, social and other formations, in their workplaces, in places of worship, communities, villages and sites of learning, South Africans will in the months following the national convention be encouraged to be in dialogue to define our nation’s path into the future,” Ramaphosa said.
The views, concerns and proposals that will emerge will be brought together at a second national convention, planned for the beginning of next year.
Ramaphosa said there was broad agreement that given the challenges the country was facing at the moment, the national dialogue should be convened.
“The idea of holding a dialogue is not a new concept in our country. In many ways having dialogues is part of our DNA as a nation. At every important moment in the history of our country, we have come together as a nation to confront our challenges and forge a path into the future in dialogue with one another.”
He said the dialogue will be a people-led, society-wide process to reflect on the state of our country in order for us to reimagine our future.
“It is anticipated that the national dialogue will drive progress towards our Vision 2030 and lay the foundation for the next phase of South Africa’s National Development Plan. The national dialogue itself is not an event but will be a participatory process that unfolds in phases, from local consultations and sectoral engagements to provincial and national gatherings.
“We expect that the national convention will finalise a compact that outlines the roles and responsibilities of all South Africans.”
The members of the eminent people group are:
Dr Brigalia Bam, former Independent Electoral Commission chair,
Robbie Brozin, entrepreneur and business-person,
Judge Edwin Cameron, former Constitutional Court judge,
Manne Dipico, former Northern Cape premier,
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach and football legend,
Ela Gandhi, peace activist and stalwart,
Prof Nomboniso Gasa, researcher and rural activist,
Bobby Godsell, business leader,
John Kani, award-winning actor,
Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain and world champion,
Mia le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024,
His Grace Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, leader of the Zion Christian Church,
His Grace Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, leader of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church,
The Most Reverend Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town,
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, chairperson of the National Planning Commission,
Dr Barbara Masekela, poet, educator and stalwart,
Lindiwe Mazibuko, former MP,
Roelf Meyer, former minister and constitutional negotiator,
Gcina Mhlope, storyteller, writer and actor,
Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, student activist and former MP,
Kgothatso Montjane, Grand Slam tennis champion,
Prof Harry Ranwedzi Nengwekhulu, former activist and educationist,
Bheki Ntshalintshali, unionist and former Cosatu general secretary,
Hosi Phylia Nwamitwa, traditional leader,
Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, chair of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders,
Dr Gloria Serobe, business leader,
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the Gift of the Givers,
Prof Derrick Swartz, academic,
Lorato Trok, author and early literacy expert,
Sibusiso Vilane, mountaineer and adventurer,
Siyabulela Xuza, award-winning rocket scientist.
“UBaba uShembe uNyazi LweZulu has also been invited to join the eminent people group, but, as he is travelling, has not yet been able to confirm his availability,” Ramaphosa said.
He said an interministerial committee has been established under the chairpersonship of Deputy President Paul Mashatile to co-ordinate government’s contribution to the national dialogue.
“We will be establishing a steering committee, comprised of representatives of various sectors of society, to set strategic priorities and co-ordinate implementation of the national dialogue process.”
He said the secretariat, which is responsible for day-to-day management of national dialogue activities, will be housed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
