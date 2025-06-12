Court dismisses bid to remove Gary van Niekerk from National Alliance
An application to have Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor, Gary van Niekerk, removed as a councillor and president of the National Alliance was dismissed with costs by the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.
The judgment by judge Denzel Potgieter put to bed a two-year tussle over the legitimate leadership of the National Alliance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.