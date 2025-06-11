He said hundreds of people have been displaced due to the storms in Butterworth.
Death toll in Eastern Cape flooding disaster is 49 'and rising every hour'
The death toll from flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape rose to 49 on Wednesday afternoon and is rising every hour, according to premier Oscar Mabuyane.
“As of now, the status has escalated to 49, as per the police. So, as we said, the numbers are just escalating, hour after hour, so the situation is so bad,” Mabuyane said around 4pm.
He said hundreds of people have been displaced due to the storms in Butterworth.
“We are on the ground assessing the damage to support relief operations and engage directly with affected families, as we are now from two centres where we are interacting with our people who are kept in those centres.
“We reiterate our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and call on residents to remain vigilant and follow guidance from the local disaster management teams,” he said.
