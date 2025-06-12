Granny, 89, overjoyed to receive home rebuilt by church after blaze
When 89-year-old Tizima Jantjies lost her home in a devastating fire in July 2022, she never imagined that she would one day stand in front of a brand new house built on her faith and the spirit of ubuntu.
The New Brighton resident received the keys to her new home thanks to the generosity of the members of the Bantu Church of Christ who rebuilt her home and provided Jantjies and her four grandchildren with a roof over their heads. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.