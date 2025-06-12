The coastal town of Kenton-on-Sea will welcome wellness enthusiasts from near and far for the first-ever Kenton Wellness Festival from June 18 to 22.
The festival offers five days of healing through a soul-nourishing blend of wellness practices, expert talks, immersive workshops and a tranquil coastal connection.
Presented by A Taste of Wellness, Eastern Cape, the event invites residents and visitors alike to slow down, reset and explore a wide spectrum of holistic health approaches in one of SA’s most beautiful natural settings.
A holistic journey for the mind, body and soul each day begins with movement sessions including Hatha, Vinyasa, Kundalini and sculpt yoga, as well as Pilates.
From 9am to 12.30pm daily, participants can enjoy a carefully curated series of morning talks and presentations from expert wellness practitioners.
Ayurveda, sound healing, ozone therapy and somatic yoga are just a few of the approaches to healing that will be explained.
Wellness-themed talks hosted at Kenton’s top restaurants will take place at lunchtime, while “curate-your-own” workshops ranging from aromatherapy, crystal healing and journaling to cookery masterclasses, mindful art and dream incubation will be held in the afternoons.
Evenings are a time to unwind and will feature guided meditations, sound baths, free dance, live music and sunset yoga and dinners.
Flexible festival access (golden ticket) costs R600.
This includes the full five-day access to the morning sessions (9am to 12.30pm), including daily talks, taster sessions, Q&As and practitioner meet-and-greets.
Day passes, at R180, offer access to that day’s morning programme.
Afternoon and evening fringe workshops can be booked separately via Quicket, allowing participants to design a personalised wellness experience.
This carefully curated event is open to everyone.
For updates and the full programme, follow @tasteofwellness.za on Instagram.
Kenton Wellness Festival offers five days of healing
Image: SUPPLIED
