Load reduction back in KwaNobuhle as winter bites

As chilly weather grips the city, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has resumed load reduction in KwaNobuhle, with residents bracing for rolling power cuts this winter.
Residents in KwaNobuhle’s Khayelitsha area have experienced persistent power cuts since Monday.
In a statement, the municipality said the mitigation project affecting the MRM8 feeder was back on track after delays caused by the collapse of the MRM6 substation.
It said the project would be completed on June 20. However, between now and then, the residents could expect electricity cuts on “cold and rainy days when demand surges”.
“During this period, residents are advised to anticipate possible load reduction, particularly on cold and rainy days when electricity demand is at its peak.
“The areas that may be affected include parts of Ward 42, Ward 43 and Ward 44.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and extend our gratitude to the community of KwaNobuhle for their continued patience and co-operation,” the statement said.
The city’s electricity and energy department has struggled to keep the lights on over the last three days amid freezing conditions.
Between Monday and Wednesday, the metro recorded at least 14 power outages, several of which were in Motherwell, where the temperatures dipped to as low as 7°C.
The city issued a notice on the cause of the power outages.
“The electricity and energy directorate would like to inform residents that, due to ongoing inclement weather and heavy rainfall, power outages are expected in various areas across the metro.
“Additional areas may also be affected as conditions persist.
“The municipality will continue to provide updates on any further faults via our official social media platforms.
“Dedicated teams have been deployed throughout the metro to attend to these faults and expedite the restoration of power supply.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the notice said.
Areas affected by unplanned outages include Motherwell, where it went off four times between Monday and Wednesday.
A 11kV circuit breaker tripped due to overload in KwaNobuhle twice, leaving the large township in darkness.
Walmer, Deal Party and Rocklands were some of the other areas affected.
The Herald
Load reduction back in KwaNobuhle as winter bites
Image: FILE PIC
