Man linked to body found in shallow grave

By Brandon Nel - 12 June 2025
A man has been arrested in connection with a body that was found in a shallow grave in Gqeberha earlier this week
Quick thinking by a Gqeberha detective led to the swift arrest of a murder suspect after a decomposed body was discovered in a shallow grave in Forest Hill.

“We can confirm that a 43-year-old man was arrested just before 11am in Park Drive on a charge of murder,” police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Thursday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Intervention Task Team found the body on Monday.

The police initially went to the scene on Sunday night but due to poor visibility they returned the next morning.

A witness at the scene told police the victim had been killed about four weeks earlier.

Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies acted quickly on information from an informer, tracking the suspect to Park Drive, St George’s Park, on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested and later positively identified by the witness.

The man has been detained at the Humewood police station and is expected to appear in court soon.

