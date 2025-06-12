There are 922 problem buildings listed in Cape Town with 322 of those under active investigation by the city’s law enforcement problem building unit.
“Problem buildings are categorised into various groups based on their status within the investigation process. Of the 922 properties listed, 35% (322 properties) are active cases,” according to the city.
Other categories included: new cases (11 properties), recommended closed (72 properties), and closed cases (517 properties).
“The city’s problem building unit has made great progress by working closely with other city departments ... The first step in addressing a problem building is reporting it and so we appeal to the public to report any potential risks in their communities. We have often seen that opportunistic criminals would use a derelict building to hide or to use such a building as a base of operations,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
What constitutes a problem building is outlined in the 2020 Problem Property By-law which is divided into two categories:
• Problem buildings: properties with legal, safety, or health-related noncompliance.
• Buildings with problems: Properties with aesthetic or minor maintenance issues, such as unpainted surfaces, broken windows or overgrown grass.
The registered owners of problem buildings are formally notified and given an opportunity to comply with the bylaw.
TimesLIVE
More than 900 'problem buildings' in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/mulderphoto
TimesLIVE
