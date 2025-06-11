National Foundations notes commencement of national dialogue

A national dialogue preparatory committee set up by the National Foundations has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Tuesday of the national dialogue process, a historic chance for South Africans to reclaim their agency.

The National Foundations consists of 43 civil society groups and 12 foundations including the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Steve Biko Foundation and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.

“It is rare in the history of any nation for citizens rather than just their representatives to be given an opportunity to embark on a historical reflection about the state and condition of their nation, and their prospects for the future,” the National Foundations said on Wednesday.

The foundations said on April 30 2024, former president Thabo Mbeki, reflecting on 30 years of democracy, made a passionate call for the nation to engage in a dialogue to work a new vision and programme for the next 30 years and beyond. Mbeki then tasked the National Foundations to prepare for the national dialogue.

“Thus the National Foundations became the custodians of the national dialogue from that day.”

The foundations set up a committee to commence with preparations for this initiative, expanding the pool of civil society support for the national dialogue.

“In September 2024, the foundations convened a two-day workshop, attended by close to 50 civil society formations ... to set up structures, ranging from content development, planning and organisation, public mobilisation, fundraising, monitoring and evaluation and marketing and communications subcommittees to anchor preparations for the national dialogue in granular detail.”

The foundations said around the same time, its preparatory committee began engagements with the emissaries of Ramaphosa, who is empowered by the constitution, to call for an initiative of this magnitude and consequence.

“At those meetings the foundations stressed the importance of the national dialogue to be a citizens-led initiative, rather than a government-run enterprise, to help overcome the chasm that has opened up between government and the governed in our country, as illustrated by the fact that only about 40% of eligible voters in our country bothered to vote in the last national and provincial elections in May 2024.”



The foundations said the voter stayaway was a pointer to a massive alienation of the electorate from the democratic project, which ought to be a concern.

“For if the electorate is alienated from the democratic project, what are the implications for the legitimacy for the democratic order. It was thus important that we embarked on an initiative which will result in the citizens reclaiming their agency.

“We are happy that we reached a mutual understanding with the head of state on the essence and approach to the national dialogue.”

The National Foundations said it had greed on all the structures that will underpin the execution of the national dialogue.

“We will, in the coming days, elaborate on the process that will unfold towards the preparatory convention for the national dialogue process scheduled to be held on August 15.”

