Nelson Mandela Bay chess prodigy off to Georgia to represent SA
At just nine years old, Gqeberha’s Cael-Lelethu Stander is set to represent SA at the upcoming FIDE Chess World Cup Championship in Batumi, Georgia.
He is one of only seven players selected to represent the country from June 22 to July 3 and the only player from the Eastern Cape as well as the only one competing in his under-10 age group...
