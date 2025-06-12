No bail for man accused of killing Gqeberha pupil and her mom
Alleged mastermind could pose a potential threat to witnesses, says magistrate
Found to be a potential danger to state witnesses, the alleged mastermind behind the double murder of a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil and her mother was denied bail on Wednesday.
Nceba Maji, 44, accused of planning the botched hit that claimed the lives of Hailie-Jade Coboza, 19, and her mother, Lusanda, 40, looked dejected as court orderlies led him back to the holding cells at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court...
